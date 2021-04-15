Image Source : PTI (FILE) Covid-19 curfew: Noida, Ghaziabad night restriction timings revised

The Yogi Adityanath government has revised the night curfew timings in 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh including in Noida and Ghaziabad. Night restrictions will now come into effect at 8 PM instead of 9 PM. The restrictions will remain in place till 7 AM.

The state government has imposed night curfew in the districts which have more than 2,000 active cases of Covid-19. The night curfew has been imposed in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts.

“10 districts including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur having more than 2,000 active cases should be put under night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am. This order should be implemented with immediate effect,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office quoted CM Yogi Adityanath as saying.

The decision to revise curfew timing was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. He has isolated himself and undergoing treatment for infection in Lucknow. Today, he chaired a review meeting virtually with officials and passed necessary instructions.

