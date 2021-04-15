Uttar Pradesh sets new quarantine norms for migrant workers amid Covid-19 surge

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh has made quarantine mandatory for those showing symptoms of infection for 14 days

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh guidelines for migrant working returning to the state from different parts of the country amid the worsening Covid-19 situation. The state has made quarantine mandatory for those showing symptoms of infection for 14 days. Those asymptomatic will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 7 days.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make proper arrangements for corona testing and quarantining of migrant workers, as well as their food. All the migrant workers will have to be screened by the district administration, as per the direction.

Nodal officers and local committees belonging to different districts have been directed to coordinate with their respective district magistrates in this regard and ensure all facilities to the returnees, as per IANS report.

