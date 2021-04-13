Lockdown in Lucknow? Health minister warns of possible restrictions to tide over Covid-19 crisis

Image Source : PTI UP Health minister Brijesh Pathak warns of lockdown in Lucknow

Lockdown in Lucknow? Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brijesh Pathak has dropped ample hints that lockdown could be imposed in Lucknow as Covid-19 cases continue to surge. A letter undersigned by Pathak which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, states that strong measures are needed to bring the situation under control and that a lockdown cannot be ruled out.

In the 'classified' letter sent to Chief Secretary of the Health department, Pathak said said that he is getting calls for help due to lack of resources at hospitals but he is 'unable to help out'. He alleged that no one picks up the phone at the Health Officer's office and went on to underline that beds should be increased in hospitals to attend patients. He added that hospitals should ramp up testing as well.

"The situation in Lucknow is a matter of concern. I have received calls wherein people are alleging that they are not getting proper treatment," he said.

"It is unfortunate that private hospitals have reduced testing. There is a need of 17000 testing kits, whereas only 10000 are available," the minister mentioned in the letter.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed concerns over rising cases in the state. He had said that it is the responsibility of the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of hospital beds for the patients in the state.

"If needed, take over the private hospitals and medical colleges to overcome the shortcomings. Our priority has to be the implementation of an effective strategy to stop the spread of Covid-19," he had said.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a fresh wave of pandemic. The state recorded as many as 15,353 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in UP this year.

Last week, the state government imposed a night curfew in Lucknow in a bid to effectively control the rise in cases of Covid-19. The curfew will remain in force between 9 pm and 6 am till 30 April.

Latest India News