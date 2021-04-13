Image Source : PTI DRDO to set up Covid-19 hospital with 500 beds, ICU facilities in Delhi

DRDO will set up a Covid-19 hospital with 500 beds equipped with ICU facilities in a few days in Delhi Cantonment. The doctors would be provided by both military and paramilitary forces for treating patients.

In view of rising covid-19 cases in the National Capital, the facility will help treat serious patients. This will increase the bed capacity in the city.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the city government has written to the Centre to again scale up COVID beds in its hospitals.

Jain said, "We are ramping up medical infrastructure post the surge in cases and 5,000 beds have been added in last one week".

Delhi recorded 11,491 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, while 72 more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department.

The positivity rate rose to 12.44 percent from 9.43 percent a day ago.

The 72 deaths are the highest since December 5 when 77 deaths were recorded.

The city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths on November 19, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

