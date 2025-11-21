Operation Kafir: Shaheen targeted vulnerable Muslim women, girls for suicide-bomb recruitment, say sources Dr Shaheen orchestrated a sophisticated terror network across multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, organizing teams of five doctors each under coded leaders known as 'HOD' (Head of Department). She also enforced strict communication protocols to maintain operational secrecy.

New Delhi:

Investigations have exposed a chilling terror plot involving Dr Shaheen, who was leading efforts to recruit and train Muslim girls and women to become human bombs. According to sources, agencies uncovered critical information from Shaheen’s deleted WhatsApp chats, revealing her plans to engineer these deadly attacks under the code name 'Mujahid Jangju'.

Recruitment targets and training

Dr Shaheen specifically sought out Muslim women who were divorced or estranged from their families, as well as girls aged 14 to 18, deemed vulnerable to brainwashing. She was fully responsible for identifying these recruits and providing training, targeting the most radicalized segments of Muslim girls and women for the mission codenamed 'Mission Kafir'.

Terror funding and financial networks

Authorities have uncovered extensive suspicious banking transactions linked to Dr Shaheen, Dr Adil, Dr Arif, and Dr Parvez involving over 40 crore rupees over seven years. These accounts showed systematic inflow and outflow of money in coded small amounts, often adding a single rupee for signaling covert messages, suggesting a complex funding operation for terror activities.

Network and operational structure

Dr Shaheen managed multiple terror cells across Uttar Pradesh, establishing teams of five doctors each, led by “HOD” (Head of Department) coded leaders. She maintained strict communication controls to ensure operational secrecy, with each team unaware of the others, employing a sleeper cell strategy. Shaheen’s network also included links to Pakistan-based Jaish commanders, with evidences pointing to coordinated terror training and bomb-making video exchanges.

These revelations highlight the sophistication and breadth of the terror conspiracy, emphasising Dr Shaheen’s pivotal role in orchestrating one of the most dangerous terror recruitment drives, focusing on exploiting vulnerable Muslim girls and women for human bomb missions within India﻿.​

Large-scale suspicious transactions uncovered

A detailed probe into the bank accounts of Dr Shaheen, Dr Adil, Dr Arif, and Dr Parvez has unveiled a staggering figure of over Rs 40 crore in dubious financial transactions over the last seven years. These transactions involved numerous small amounts moving frequently between accounts, raising concerns about money laundering and funding terror activities.

Patterned financial activity

Investigators noted a distinctive pattern of transactions where amounts such as Rs 1,00,001 or Rs 2,00,001 were deposited regularly between the 25th and 28th of each month, which were then withdrawn shortly after. This unusual addition of a single rupee to large sums is suspected to serve as a covert code communicating specific messages between conspirators. Agencies are actively tracing these coded money trails to uncover their true purpose.

Account activity and money movement

Several accounts became inactive after 2021, while others exhibited regular transactions multiple times a week, ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Some accounts received funds every 15 days which were then promptly transferred and withdrawn elsewhere, indicating a complex network of fund distribution carefully masked to avoid detection. Online transactions were minimal, emphasizing preference for cash or offline transactions.

This broad financial irregularity strongly suggests a well-organized funding system behind terror modules, with sophisticated methods to disguise the origin, movement, and intentions of the money involved. The investigation continues to decode the full extent of this network and identify all beneficiaries and facilitators﻿.​​

