Delhi blast: More than 200 doctors, staffers of Al Falah University under lens over links to terrorists Delhi blast: Investigators are working to identify individuals who left the Al Falah University after the blast and are examining whether some of them may have been linked to the terrorists involved in the explosion near Red Fort on November 10.

Faridabad:

More than 200 doctors and staff members at Al Falah University have come under the scanner of investigative agencies after the car blast near the Red Fort on November 10 which left 15 people dead. Frequent checks at the university have raised concern among students and employees. On Wednesday, several staff members were seen leaving the campus with their belongings packed in vehicles. According to university sources, they are taking leave and returning home, news agency PTI reported.

Several people on leave, deleted mobile data

Investigators are working to identify individuals who left the university after the blast and are examining whether some of them may have been linked to the terrorists, the sources said. Many people have deleted mobile data which will also be examined. Police are conducting searches in student hostels and in rooms rented outside the university. More than one thousand people have been questioned so far, the sources added.

Woman who rented room to suicide bomber detained

Investigating agencies have detained a thirty five year old woman from Nuh who rented a room to suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi in Hidayat Colony. The woman, an Anganwadi worker, had been absconding since the Delhi blasts. Her family is also under investigation.

Agencies have also questioned seven people in Nuh to determine Umar’s connections with them. During his stay in the rented room in Nuh, Umar used multiple mobile phones.

After reports of links between Al Falah Medical College and the terrorist involved in the Red Fort blast, patient numbers at the university hospital have fallen sharply. Earlier, around two hundred patients visited the outpatient department daily, a number that has now dropped to fewer than one hundred, according to hospital sources.

Possible inside support in Delhi blast

Investigators are examining whether Umar had a handler within the university, as he reportedly received special treatment on campus.

Two doctors who completed MBBS at the university and are now apprentices said Umar remained absent from the hospital and the university for nearly six months during 2023 without any leave or intimation. Despite this, he resumed duty directly upon return without facing any action.

They added that Umar took very few classes, usually only one or two short lectures a week lasting fifteen to twenty minutes, before returning to his room. This behaviour caused resentment among other lecturers who taught full sessions.

Another unusual detail, they said, was that Umar was always assigned evening or night duty at the hospital, and never the morning shifts.

Multiple agencies camp inside the university

Several investigative teams are currently operating at Al Falah University. Along with the National Investigation Agency, units of the Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh ATS, Faridabad Crime Branch and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are making regular visits.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate also reached the campus. All the agencies have set up a temporary command centre inside the university.