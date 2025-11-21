Delhi blast update: Major revelations from confiscated phones of arrested terrorists, says source Delhi blast update: In 2022, following orders from a Jaish commander, Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar travelled to Turkey where they met a Syrian ISIS terrorist commander. During this meeting, they discussed bomb-making techniques and received assistance from the Syrian operative.

New Delhi:

Authorities have made significant breakthroughs after analysing the phones of arrested terrorists including Dr Muzammil, Adil, Dr Shaheen and Irfan. Almost 200 videos were recovered from Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai's mobile alone. As per sources, these contain recordings of speeches by Jaish chief Masood Azhar, other Jaish commanders, and ISIS-affiliated terrorists, exposing extremist indoctrination.

Content related to terror training and bomb making

Out of these, around 80 videos focus on terrorist training, bomb-making techniques, and chemical reactions- revealing the deep level of research and operational planning. The materials offer insight into the methods used by these groups to train operatives and create explosives.

Surveillance of key locations

The phones also contained videos of religious sites and crowded markets in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and other states. These recordings suggest surveillance linked to planned attacks or reconnaissance missions in densely populated civilian areas.

Cross-border terror links

In 2022, Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar met a Syrian ISIS terrorist commander in Turkey, following orders from a Jaish commander. This meeting involved bomb-making discussions and assistance from the Syrian operative, highlighting the international connections and collaborations of these terror networks.

This detailed intelligence has exposed the extensive terror network’s strategies and cross-border coordination, providing critical evidence for counter-terrorism efforts across multiple Indian states.

NIA secures 10-day custody of 4 accused in Delhi blast case

The Special NIA Court at Patiala House granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) a 10-day custody of four key accused in the deadly November 10 car blast outside Delhi’s iconic Red Fort. The accused are Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai from Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather from Anantnag, Dr Shaheen Saeed from Lucknow, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay from Shopian- all remanded to NIA for further interrogation and investigation.

Overview of the arrests

The NIA took custody of the four from Srinagar under production orders issued by the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court. This brings the total number of arrests in connection with the blast to six. Earlier, two others- Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani, who provided technical support to the terrorists- were arrested and are currently under investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

The NIA had initially sought 15 days of custody to unravel the extent of the terror conspiracy linked to the blast. The investigation is a collaborative effort with multiple state police forces aiming to track and apprehend every member of the terrorist module responsible for the attack.

The car explosion near Red Fort killed multiple people and shocked the national capital, triggering a high-level security response. The attack is being treated as a major terror incident, with evidence pointing towards a sophisticated operation involving individuals linked to terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed.​