UP ATS seeks details of madrasa staff, students from districts in Prayagraj zone after Delhi blast

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has sought details of madrasas, their students and teaching staff across the eight districts under the Prayagraj zone to enhance monitoring efforts in the wake of Delhi blast. The UP ATS has written to minority welfare officers in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Mahoba, asking them to furnish details of students and clerics associated with madrasas in their areas.

According to officials, cited by PTI, a formal letter dated November 15 was sent to the minority welfare departments of the aforementioned districts. The ATS has asked for names of students, their fathers’ names, addresses and contact numbers as part of the data collection exercise.

Exercise to prevent misuse of religious institutions by “anti-social elements”

Senior ATS officers in Lucknow told PTI that the purpose of gathering this information is to ensure that religious institutions are not misused by “anti-social elements”. Officials also clarified that similar instructions have not been issued across the entire state, and the current directive is limited to the eight selected districts.

Prayagraj District Minority Welfare Officer Krishna Murari said on Wednesday that the district’s report had already been submitted. As per the data provided, Prayagraj has 206 functioning madrasas—43 are government-aided and 169 are privately run.

Officials further added that the ATS has begun ground-level verification based on the reports it has collected so far.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also confirmed that district administrations have been asked to speed up the process of compiling staff lists from all madrasas. He said the government will fully support the ATS and ensure that individuals showing suspicious behaviour are properly examined.

Delhi blast case

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on Monday evening near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

Preliminary investigations have linked the explosion to a terror module recently uncovered in Faridabad. Several suspects have already been taken into custody, and authorities are conducting an extensive probe to dismantle the entire network behind the attack.