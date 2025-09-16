PM Modi gets a birthday call from Trump, both leaders affirm to take India-US ties to 'new heights' US President Trump wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday, as positive trade talks between India and the US resumed, focusing on resolving trade disputes and strengthening bilateral ties.

New Delhi:

In a warm gesture, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday to convey his heartfelt wishes. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude, stating on X, "Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights."

PM Modi further reaffirmed India's support for Trump's initiatives, especially in the pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The conversation came just hours after the resumption of positive trade talks between India and the US, reflecting the strengthening of bilateral ties. Both leaders expressed mutual dedication to enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

In response, Trump posted on Truth Social: "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT."

Positive trade talks resume between India and US

Just hours before the birthday call, a key delegation from the United States Trade Representative (USTR) arrived in New Delhi for important trade discussions. Led by Brendan Lynch, the Chief Negotiator for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, the team engaged with Indian officials, including Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal from the Department of Commerce. According to a statement from India’s Ministry of Commerce, the talks were described as "positive and forward-looking," with both sides agreeing to intensify efforts to finalise a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

Navigating trade disputes and tariff Concerns

The resumption of talks comes amid ongoing trade tensions, primarily revolving around the punitive tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports. Washington levied a 25% tariff and an additional 25% penalty on Indian goods, particularly in response to India’s continued import of Russian crude oil. India has criticised the 50% combined tariff as "unfair and unreasonable" and warned of potential uncertainties for exporters. Lynch's visit, the first by a senior American trade official since the tariff announcement, was aimed at resolving differences and progressing the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Strengthening bilateral ties amid challenges

Despite the trade challenges, both India and the United States are committed to strengthening their strategic partnership, with a focus on resolving key trade issues. Both leaders have expressed mutual interest in enhancing economic ties, and the ongoing trade negotiations signal a positive and constructive path forward. The resumption of talks and the exchange of warm greetings between PM Modi and President Trump highlight the enduring commitment of both nations to fostering a stronger relationship in the coming years.

