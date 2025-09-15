PM to mark his birthday with inauguration of India's largest textile park in MP's Dhar on Sep 17 The PM Mitra Textile Park initiative is planned across seven states, including Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the country’s largest PM Mitra Textile Park in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on September 17. The day of groundbreaking ceremony for this mega park, spread over 2,100 acres, coincides with PM Modi’s birthday.

This park will be the first in India to integrate the 5F model—Farm, Fiber, Factory, Fashion and Foreigner—all within a single complex. It will be fully powered by solar energy and equipped with a zero liquid discharge system to ensure no harm to the environment.

Facility to generate 3 lakh jobs

The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for over 300,000 people, prioritising tribal laborers and skilled women from Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur and Barwani districts.

The PM Mitra Textile Park initiative is planned across seven states, including Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Textile park to offer 81 plots for industries

The park will offer a logistics hub, warehouses and extensive parking facilities for foreign companies, enabling easy parking for container trucks. Industries will have access to “plug and play” units, which include ready-made sheds with pre-installed electricity and water connections. Eighty-one plots will be available at predetermined rents for micro and small industries.

Treated water to be used for cleaning and maintaining greenery

Modern infrastructure and facilities will be provided, including a logistics hub, warehouse and ample parking space for containers and trucks. The daily power consumption is estimated at 150 megawatts, with 10 megawatts supplied by solar panels. Effluent water from industries will be treated round the clock, and 20 million liters per day of purified water will be used for cleaning and greenery within the park.

Facility to include hostel, hospital and commercial complexes

The park will also feature amenities such as a 3,500-bed hostel, dormitories, commercial complexes, a hospital and a petrol pump for workers and employees.

Badanavar in Dhar was chosen as the site because of its strategic location. Goods can be easily transported via the Jhabua-Ratlam expressway to Mumbai’s JNPT and Gujarat’s Kandla Port. The area is also well connected through the Badanavar-Thandla highway and Pithampur-Mhow-Nimach highway.

Environmental balance and labor welfare will be given special attention during the park’s development. The initiative aims to help foreign companies, especially those targeting European markets, meet stringent environmental and labor standards.