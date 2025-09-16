India-US hold 'positive forward-looking' talks, agree on early finalisation of trade deal India and the US held positive trade talks, aiming to resolve disputes and advance the Bilateral Trade Agreement, with both sides committed to a mutually beneficial partnership.

New Delhi:

A high-level delegation from the United States Trade Representative (USTR), led by Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch, arrived in India on September 16, 2025, to hold important trade discussions. The USTR team engaged with officials from the Department of Commerce, headed by the Special Secretary of the Department of Commerce, focusing on strengthening India-US trade ties and advancing the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Positive and forward-looking discussions

In a statement released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India, the government acknowledged the enduring significance of the bilateral trade relationship between the two nations. The talks were described as "positive and forward-looking," covering various aspects of the proposed trade deal. Both sides emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

The visit by the USTR team comes as both India and the United States are keen on resolving trade issues and enhancing cooperation. It was agreed that further negotiations would continue to address key concerns, to reach a comprehensive and favourable agreement for both countries.

The discussions highlight the ongoing commitment of both India and the US to build stronger economic ties, reduce trade barriers, and foster mutual prosperity through a well-structured trade deal. The intensified efforts reflect the shared interest in achieving a robust and mutually beneficial trade partnership.

Trump's remarks on continuing trade negotiations

The visit by the USTR team to India marks a significant step toward resolving ongoing tensions between India and the United States, particularly regarding trade barriers. The Trump administration had previously imposed tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods, primarily due to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil amid the Ukraine conflict. These tariffs, which were initially set at 25% and later increased by another 25% in August 2025, had strained bilateral relations.

However, recent signals from both sides, including statements from President Donald Trump, suggest a move toward easing these tensions and advancing trade negotiations. Trump expressed optimism about overcoming trade barriers and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing discussions with Prime Minister Modi, calling him a "good friend" and predicting a successful conclusion to the talks.

PM Modi welcomes Trump's remarks on trade ties

In response, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump's remarks, expressing deep appreciation for the positive assessment of their ties. He emphasised the strong and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US. This exchange underscores the shared commitment from both nations to strengthen their strategic relationship and resolve trade disputes. With the ongoing discussions focused on the Bilateral Trade Agreement, both India and the US are working toward a mutually beneficial trade deal, signalling a positive and constructive path forward despite lingering tariff concerns.

