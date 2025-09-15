'Attempts to obstruct ties with India will fail', reaffirms Russia amid Trump's pressure to curb oil trade Russia has reaffirmed its strong partnership with India, praising New Delhi for standing firm against US pressure over Russian oil purchases. Moscow warned that any attempts to disrupt India-Russia ties are "destined to fail".

Moscow:

Amid US pressure for other countries to adopt Washington-style tariffs on Indian goods over its purchase of Russian oil, Moscow on Sunday reaffirmed its strong ties with New Delhi. The Russian Foreign Ministry told state media outlet RT that the relationship between the two countries is "steadily and confidently advancing" and warned that "any attempt to obstruct this process is destined to fail." The ministry also praised India for maintaining its commitments despite continuous pressure from the US and NATO countries. "Frankly, anything else would be hard to imagine," Russian officials said, highlighting India's steadfast approach in the face of external threats and criticism.

Partnership rooted in long-standing friendship

According to Moscow, India's approach is guided by "the spirit and traditions of long-standing Russia-India friendship" and reflects "strategic autonomy in international affairs." The Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that the partnership prioritises "the highest value of sovereignty and the primacy of national interests” and described the relationship as “reliable, predictable and truly strategic in nature."

US tariffs and global tensions

Relations between India and the United States have turned tense after former President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent reciprocal duties on Indian goods, along with an additional 25 per cent levy on India's imports of discounted Russian crude, bringing the total tariff burden to 50 per cent. Trump has repeatedly accused India of "fueling Russia's deadly attacks on Ukraine" by buying Russian oil, though his administration has not directly sanctioned Moscow. India has called these tariffs "unfair and unreasonable," pointing out that the US and Europe continue to buy Russian oil themselves.

Strengthening ties amid pressure

Despite US pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved to solidify India's ties with Russia and China by attending the SCO Summit in Tianjin, where he held talks with both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated that India's engagement reflects both countries' long-standing friendship and New Delhi's strategic autonomy, with the relationship being "reliable, predictable and truly strategic in nature."

