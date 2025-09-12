It caused rift: Trump calls 50% tariff on India a ‘tough move’, reiterates role in solving conflicts The US President reiterated he has solved seven global conflicts so far in his second term as President, including that of India and Pakistan.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday said imposing tariffs on India was a tough decision and it caused a ‘rift’ between New Delhi and Washington. Notably, Trump announced whopping 50 per cent tariffs on India, a major chunk of it as penalty for buying oil from Russia.

The US President made this remark during an interview with ‘Fox and Friends’, as per PTI.

“Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do. That's a big deal and it causes a rift with India,” Trump said on being asked about his action against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said he had done a lot in the interest of the United States.

"But I've already done it. I've done a lot. And remember this is a Europe problem much more than our problem,” he said.

Trump's claims on solving global conflicts

The US President reiterated he has solved seven global conflicts so far in his second term as President, including that of India and Pakistan.

“I solved seven wars. I did so many, including Pakistan and India, but big ones, some were unsolvable, Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solve wars that was unsolvable,” he added.

India-US not far apart on trade deal?

Earlier, speaking about the status of the India-US trade deal, US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said Washington and New Delhi were not far away from making the deal. He also indicated that US President Donald Trump was likely to travel to India later this year for the QUAD Leaders Summit.

Gor informed that Trump has extended an invitation to India's commerce and trade minister to visit next week. During a meeting with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Washington's trade representative, it was revealed that the two nations are set to finalize a deal.