Dilip Chhabria, noted car designer, arrested by Mumbai Police in cheating case

Dilip Chhabria, celebrated car designer, was arrested on Monday by the crime branch of Mumbai Police in connection with a cheating case. A high-end sports car owned by Chhabria has also been seized by the police.
Dilip Chhabria has been booked under IPC sections 420,465,467,468,471, 120(B) and 34.
ALSO READ: Don't take 'panga' with me, have files of 120 BJP leaders: Sanjay Raut after ED notice to wife
While the Mumbai Police is yet to divulge more details about the case, reports said a few others have also been arrested.
Chabbria owns India's most famous car modification studio 'DC'. He also designed and manufactured the DC Avanti - which is considered as India's first indigenous sports car.