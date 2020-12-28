Don't take 'panga' with me, I have files of 120 BJP leaders: Sanjay Raut hits back after ED notice to wife

Image Source : FILE Sanjay Raut alleged that the ED was leaking out sensitive information pertaining to various cases to some BJP leaders.

Furious over his wife being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a bank fraud case, senior Shiv Sena leader on Monday made a sensational claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been approaching him to topple Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Interacting with media persons during a press conference in Mumbai, Raut warned that he has 'files' of at least 120 BJP leaders and that he can expose them all.

ALSO READ: PMC bank fraud: Sanjay Raut's wife summoned for questioning by ED on Dec 29

"Don't take 'panga' with me I am the late Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik. I will expose you all I have a list of 120 BJP leaders (scams) which the ED can investigate for five years. They will have to take flight like Nirav Modi or Vijay Mallya to foreign countries," Raut said.

Raut, who is Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson also slammed the ED and alleged that it was leaking out sensitive information pertaining to various cases to some BJP leaders.

"Since past few months, three BJP leaders regularly visit the ED office and collect documents. I have proof of this. How does the BJP come to know what cases the ED is probing, have they entered into an alliance with each other? Has the ED set up a desk in BJP office or has BJP kept a table in the ED office," Raut said.

"This is a political war and we shall only fight it politically," he added.

Meanwhile, a group of Shive Sena workers held a protest outside the ED office in Mumbai and also put up a banner which stated "BJP State Office". The banner was later removed by the police.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Latest India News