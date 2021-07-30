Friday, July 30, 2021
     
Dhanbad Judge murder: Supreme Court seeks report from Jharkhand govt within a week

District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was out on morning walk on Wednesday when he was killed hit by an auto-rickshaw. The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral.

New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2021 13:24 IST
Image Source : CCTV GRAB

Dhanbad court judge Uttam Anand was hit by an auto while he was on morning walk.

Dhanbad Judge Uttan Anand Murder Case: The Supreme Court Friday took suo motu cognizance of the 'sad demise' of a judge who was allegedly mowed down in Dhanbad and sought a status report within a week from Jharkhand’s Chief Secretary and the DGP on the investigation into the incident.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the Jharkhand High Court would keep monitoring the probe.

The apex court said it has been taking suo motu cognizance of attacks on judicial officers and legal fraternity across country.

ALSO READ: CCTV footage of Dhanbad judge's road 'accident' spurs outrage, SIT formed to probe death

The bench, which also comprised Justice Surya Kant, issued notice to all the states and specifically sought the presence of Jharkhand Advocate General when it hears the case next week.

On Thursday, the top court said the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court has already taken up the matter related to the alleged killing of the judicial officer.

District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was out on morning walk on Wednesday when he was killed by an auto-rickshaw at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area.

