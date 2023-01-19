Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER DGCA orders probe after Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry after a Singapore-bound flight took off hours ahead of schedule, leaving behind 35 passengers at the Amritsar airport.

This comes after Scoot Airline flight which was originally scheduled to depart at 7.55 pm on Wednesday from the Amritsar Airport took off at 3 pm, hours ahead of its departure time.

As a result, there was a ruckus at the airport, and those who had been left behind staged a protest. They also filed a complaint with the concerned authorities at the airport.

The airline officials give explanation

When enquired by the Airport authorities, the airline officials claimed that passengers were informed about the change in flight time via e-mail. Meanwhile, an airport official said that the travel agent, who booked the tickets for 30 people in a group, had not informed them (passengers) about the change in flight timings.

"Around 280 passengers were to travel to Singapore but 253 passengers were rescheduled, leaving behind over 30 passengers," the Amritsar airport Director told the media.

According to the information, the DGCA has sought details from both Scoot Airline which is a Singaporean low-cost airline and a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines and the Amritsar Airport authority.

Similar incident reported recently from Bengaluru

It should be noted that a similar incident was also reported recently from Bengaluru airport when a Go First Delhi-bound flight took off leaving behind 55 of its passengers who were on their way to the flight via a shuttle bus.

According to reports, the passengers who were left behind were accommodated on another flight four hours later.

However, the Chief Operation Officer of Go First airlines by the DDCA, seeking an explanation as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

(With inputs from ANI)

