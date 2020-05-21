DGCA releases minimum and maximum limit of domestic flight tickets fare. Check details here

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI DGCA releases lower and upper limit of domestic flights fares

Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA has released a list of the lower and upper limits of domestic flight ticket fares. The pricing has been decided on the basis of flight duration which is divided into seven bands. As per the list issued by DGCA, the flight tickets prices will be ranging between Rs 2000 and Rs 18,600 for the seven classes of sectors.

Here's how the domestic flight tickets will cost:

Domestic flights with less than 40-minute duration to have a lower and upper limit of Rs 2000 and Rs 6000.

Whereas, for flights with the durations between 40-60 minutes, lower and upper fare limit is Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500.

The lower and upper fare limit for flights with the durations between 60-90 minutes is Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000.

Flights with the durations between 90-120 mins, like ones on the Delhi-Mumbai route, to have lower and upper fare limit of Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000.

Flights with duration between 120-150 mins, like ones on Delhi-Bengaluru route, to have lower and upper fare limit of Rs 4500 and Rs 13000

Flights with duration between 150-180 mins, like ones on Delhi-Imphal route, to have lower and upper fare limit of Rs 5500 and Rs 15700

Flights with duration between 180-210 mins, like ones on Delhi-Coimbatore route, to have lower, upper limit of Rs 6500 and Rs 18600

