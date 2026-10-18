France's historic Limoges Town Hall, which survived two world wars, 'largely lost' amid riots

Paris:

A historic building in the French town of Limoges has been "largely lost" after being set on fire by rioters, as violent demonstrations against rising living costs and in support of students' demands spread across France. The Limoges Town Hall, built in 1883 and designated a historic landmark in 1975, suffered extensive damage in the fire. The incident came amid a wave of unrest in several French cities, with protesters setting vehicles ablaze, looting shops and clashing with police.

The violence prompted security forces to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators. According to the office of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, the country witnessed a growing number of violent incidents, including assaults on police officers, looting and damage to public buildings. Police made at least 272 arrests nationwide, including in Paris, as authorities attempted to contain the unrest.

Historic Limoges Town Hall largely lost in fire

The fire at the historic town hall in Limoges emerged as a major incident during Saturday's demonstrations. The building, which dates back to 1883, was recognised as a historic landmark in 1975.

The reported extensive loss at the site added to the damage caused by the unrest across the country.

Paris sees clashes, arson and looting

In Paris, cars were set on fire, and several shops were looted as police confronted violent groups around Place de la Republique, northeast of the city centre. Demonstrators wearing hoods and masks threw fireworks, paving stones and other objects at officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Associated Press reporters saw thick black smoke rising from burning cars, bicycles, other vehicles and rubbish bins. A kiosk was also on fire, while several shops had been looted. Several people were injured during the clashes.

Police also attempted to prevent smaller groups from moving towards government buildings, according to the Interior Minister's office. Several metro stations were closed at the request of police, including stations near the Champs-Elysees, the presidential palace, parliament and government offices.

However, many demonstrators continued to march peacefully towards northwestern Paris. Participants sang the French national anthem, waved flags and played musical instruments.

Violence reported in Lyon, Marseille and other cities

The unrest was not limited to the capital. In Lyon, France's third-largest city, a fire broke out inside a tourist office as around 20,000 people joined the march.

In the southern port city of Marseille, shops and a municipal police station were damaged. Protesters also briefly entered the lobby of City Hall.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan condemned the incident as "unacceptable" while describing the damage inside City Hall as limited.

The Interior Minister's office also reported violence involving masked groups in Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier and Grenoble, among other cities.

Yellow vest movement returns amid anger over rising costs

The demonstrations followed calls on social media to revive the "yellow vest" movement, which emerged in 2018 in response to concerns about social injustice. Rising prices of petrol, energy and food have added to public frustration.

Many protesters wore the fluorescent yellow vests associated with the earlier movement. Demonstrators voiced anger over government policies, the cost of living and what they described as the neglect of public services.

Sonia Mabrouk, 40, who travelled from a suburb west of Paris with her daughter, a high school student, said she was protesting against what she saw as a failure to address public concerns. A participant in the 2018 yellow vest protests, she criticised policies that she said favoured the wealthy while placing a greater burden on poorer households.

The CGT, one of France's major labour unions, backed Saturday's demonstrations, calling for higher wages and pensions, lower prices and the protection of public services. It estimated that more than 500,000 people joined the rallies.

Student protests and wider political tensions

Saturday's demonstrations followed weeks of school blockades by students protesting since mid-September. Student groups had urged supporters to join the rallies, while far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon also participated in the Paris demonstration.

The protests have drawn attention amid France's presidential election campaign. In recent weeks, the country has seen arrests, injuries and schools set on fire during student-led unrest.

Concerns have also been raised over injuries allegedly caused by police crowd-control weapons. Nuñez suspended the use of a type of police stun grenade against young demonstrators after a 15-year-old lost a hand.

With violence reported in several cities and the historic building in Limoges suffering extensive fire damage, authorities faced mounting pressure to restore order as demonstrations continued across France.

(With inputs from AFP, AP)

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