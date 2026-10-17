HPEC, formed by SC, launches portal to investigate violence during Jantar Mantar protest

New Delhi:

The High-Powered Investigation Committee (HPEC), constituted by Supreme Court, on Saturday launched a portal to investigate matters related to the violence that took place at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and other locations in July 2026. Through this portal, those affected by the violence, police personnel, and other relevant parties can submit their complaints, representations, and pertinent information to the committee.

HPEC will investigate all issues outlined SC order

The committee will investigate all issues outlined in paragraphs 12 and 13 of the Supreme Court’s order dated August 18, 2026, and paragraph 5(i) of the order dated September 10, 2026.

The investigation will prioritise cases involving the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment against female protesters, and incidents of extreme violence and property damage committed by both sides.

The portal has been designed to ensure the safety of sensitive witnesses, affected individuals may submit complaints or representations while keeping their identities confidential. The committee has urged those affected and other relevant parties to upload their complaints and representations using the appropriate forms available on the portal. Additionally, information and suggestions pertaining to the issues under investigation may also be submitted via the portal.

Check other options for filing complaints

Those who wish to submit their complaints, representations, or related documents in physical form may do so at the Committee’s office on working days, between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Address: Office of the High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), Shiksha Sadan, 17, Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, New Delhi-110002. Complaints may also be sent to this address by post or via email to hpec2026.enquiry@nic.in. Portal: hpec.nic.in

SC had constituted HPEC to probe all aspects of violence

Earlier, the Supreme Court had constituted a High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) to enquire into all aspects of the incidents relating to violence at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, and at places outside Delhi, during the month of July 2026

For the convenience of the affected people, including the affected police personnel, the HPEC has launched a portal http://hpec.nic.in The HPEC said it will examine all issues enumerated in paragraphs 12 and 13 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Order dated 18 August 2026 and paragraph 5(i) of order dated 10 September, 2026

The portal is designed in such a manner as to enable due protection to vulnerable witnesses and also to keep the identities confidential and undisclosed, if so wished by the affected persons.

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