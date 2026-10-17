Emirates aircraft suffers bird strike while approaching Delhi, return flight to Dubai delayed

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Delhi encountered a bird strike while arriving in Delhi on October 17, prompting delays to the aircraft's return journey to Dubai.

The airline said the return flight, EK517, would be delayed while the aircraft underwent the necessary repairs. Hotel accommodation is being arranged for passengers affected by the disruption, with departure now expected at 7 am local time on October 18.

Emirates flight delayed after bird strike

In a statement, Emirates confirmed that the aircraft required repairs following the bird strike on arrival in Delhi. The airline said it was arranging hotel accommodation for affected passengers as they waited for the delayed flight.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused and reiterated that passenger and crew safety remained its top priority.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised," Emirates said.

Air India flight was diverted after hijack alert earlier this week

The Emirates flight disruption comes days after an Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur following a suspected hijack alert on October 14.

Flight AI2030, operated by a Boeing 787-9, landed safely in Jaipur at around 9:35 am. It was carrying 293 passengers and 13 crew members. The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for security checks, while passengers were disembarked and screened.

Security agencies later cleared the aircraft and crew, allowing passengers to reboard. The flight subsequently continued to Delhi after the checks, with the incident causing a delay of several hours.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched an investigation to determine what triggered the alert. Reports suggested a possible technical issue, but the precise cause remained under investigation.

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