12 killed, over 30 injured as truck mows down devotees near temple in Gwalior

At least 12 people lost their lives and more than 30 others were injured after a truck lost control and crushed devotees near a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, said officials on Sunday.

The incident happened near the Sheetla Mata Temple around 1.30 am when a paddy-laden truck broke a police checkpoint after losing control and direction on a steep slope before crashing into the gate and outer wall of the temple.

Briefing the reporters about the incident, Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh said a large gathering of people were present at the temple due to the Navratri season when the incident occurred. He pointed out that the slope was restricted for heavy vehicles.

"It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Of the 39 injured, the condition of five or six people remains critical and their are being provided with adequate treatment. Two police personnel were also injured in the incident, the SSP said.

An eyewitness has blamed the administration for the incident over how the truck was allowed through the checkpoint. He said the truck had appeared suddenly before losing control and killing the 12 people.

"I saw some people die on the spot. The truck was overloaded; it came suddenly and ran over some shops and people. My brother also sustained injuries. There is still chaos at the spot of the incident," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan, who visited the hospital where the injured were admitted, has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered a probe over how the truck crossed the checkpoint, leading to the incident. She said the administration will ensure that the victims are provided with adequate assistance.

"A stopper and a police checkpoint were present on that road during Navratri, so how the vehicle managed to get inside is a matter of investigation. We have also sent an RTO team to inspect the truck mechanically and find out what issue occurred and how it veered to the left," ANI quoted her as saying.

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