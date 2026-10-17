Plea filed in SEM court seeking release of Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka; hearing likely tomorrow

New Delhi:

Soon after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail, a fresh petition was on Saturday filed with the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court by CJP’s legal team, seeking the release of Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka. A decision on their release is expected on Sunday.

It must be noted that on October 10, Dipke, Das and Ranka were taken into preventive custody ahead of a planned protest and produced before a special executive magistrate's court at the Delhi Cantonment police station. And they were released after furnishing surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each and undertaking to maintain peace and good behaviour for a year.

Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail

Earlier in the day, Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail and asked to sign a peace bond on Saturday, police said. Dipke was detained moments after he stepped out of his house in Delhi's Jhandewalan area to participate in the CJP's "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Connaught Place on Friday.

Notably, he was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10. Dipke was produced before a special executive magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station and was granted bail on certain conditions. However, police have not issued a statement on the development.

Amid these developments, the security in and around the police station was stepped up to maintain law and order.

Police served two notices to Dipke

It should be noted that police served two notices to Dipke on Friday before the gathering at Connaught Place for the "Lehra Do Tiranga" march and the moment he stepped out of his house, he was put under preventive detention.More than 20 police personnel turned up at Dipke's Jhandewalan residence before the scheduled 5 pm march on Friday to serve the notices.

While the first notice banned him from holding a demonstration, procession or rally in the vicinity of Connaught Place, the second one, issued by the special executive magistrate, concerned the bond conditions imposed on Dipke and CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

The second notice stated that the three were bound down after being taken into preventive custody and produced before a court, which had directed them to maintain peace and good behaviour for a year. Police detained more than 150 protesters on Friday and registered multiple FIRs for breaching prohibitory orders.

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Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail by Delhi court after detention over Tiranga march, directed to furnish