Image Source : PTI Delhi will float global tender for coronavirus vaccine: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government will float a global tender for procuring coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, as the city government grapples with a shortage of doses. Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre was "forcing" state governments to invite global tenders for vaccine procurement.

The Central government wants the states to compete and fight with each other in the international market for vaccines, Sisodia alleged.

Sisodia also demanded the Centre to launch a nationwide COVID vaccination drive on the line of pulse polio campaign.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over vaccine shortage, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.

AAP leader Atishi had also said Monday the Delhi government will have to close vaccination centres where Covaxin is being administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening if its stocks are not replenished.

ALSO READ: Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 percent: Satyendar Jain

ALSO READ: Delhi records 12,481 Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate drops further to 17.8%

Latest India News