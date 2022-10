Delhi’s air quality 'poor', minimum temperature at 17.5 degrees C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A motorcyclist drives past a Delhi government vehicle sprinkling water to control air pollution

Highlights The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day

The maximum temperature expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius

The relative humidity at 9.30 am was 96 per cent

Delhi weather update: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, two notches below the season's average, the Met office said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, they said.

The relative humidity at 9.30 am was 96 per cent.

The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) data showed that at 9.05 am, Delhi's air quality was in the poor category at 241.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Dengue cases on rise across Delhi, many cities in UP; October most vulnerable month

Latest India News