  4. Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature over 30 degrees Celsius, rain expected today

Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature over 30 degrees Celsius, rain expected today

Delhi weather: The maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, with generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain during the day, IMD said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2022 12:23 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday (July 9) settled at 30.5 degree Celsius, three notches above the normal.

Highlights

  • The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 30.5 degree Celsius
  • The maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius today
  • Cloudy sky with thundershowers is expected in the national capital in the next few days: IMD

Delhi weather update NEWS: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday (July 9) settled at 30.5 degree Celsius, three notches above the normal, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, with generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain during the day, the IMD said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 69 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

According to the IMD, cloudy sky with thundershowers is expected in the national capital in the next few days. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (86) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

