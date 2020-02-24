Routes to avoid in Delhi as Donald Trump comes to town today

US President Donald Trump will arrive in Delhi on Monday evening after visiting Taj Mahal with his wife Melania Trump. President Trump, during his day-long stay in the capital, will be staying at the ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory as to the what roads need to be avoided while Trump is in town.

Traffic movement will be restricted on Monday and Tuesday in several parts of the national capital.

Routes to be avoided in Delhi

Delhi Cantonment Dhaulakuan Chanakyapuri SP Marg Ram Manohar Lohia roundabout Delhi-Gurgaon highway

As per the Delhi Traffic Police, routes near Delhi Cantonment, Dhaulakuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg and Ram Manohar Lohia roundabout need to be avoided from Monday evening till Tuesday evening.

Delhi-Gurgaon highway might also see heavy traffic due to restrictions while the President moves to and from the IGI airport in Delhi.

