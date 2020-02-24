Image Source : ANI Video: PM Modi hugs Trump at Ahmedabad airport

As US President Donald Trump touched down at Ahmedabad airport, PM Modi who was present at the airport to welcome POTUS welcomed him in signature 'hug' style. The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and his wife Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international

airport here at 11.37 am, officials said. It was scheduled to land at 11.40 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump did, was present at the airport to welcome the US president at the airport.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he receives him at Ahmedabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/rcrklU0Jz8 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

In Ahmedabad, Trump will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a roadshow with Modi and jointly address over one lakh people at a cricket stadium, before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with Melania.

Trump, who is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural melange during his high-optics Gujarat itinerary, after the bonhomie between the two leaders at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston last year.

The US president and Modi will participate in a roadshow from the airport to Sabarmti Ashram and from there to the newly-built Motera cricket stadium, where over a lakh people are expected to be present for the 'Namaste Trump' event.

(With inputs from PTI)