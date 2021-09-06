Light rains likely in Delhi on Tuesday: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through the waterlogged Ashok Vihar area after heavy rain in New Delhi.

The national capital is likely to witness light intensity rain on Tuesday as the skies will remain cloudy, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Some parts of the national capital received light to moderate rains on Monday. A total of 6.2 mm rain was recorded till 5.30 pm, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for the season and the maximum temperature settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at of 57 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The maximum and minimum temperature to hover around 33 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively on Tuesday, it said.

ALSO READ: Weather Alert! IMD issues heavy rain warning for Maharashtra

ALSO READ: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for THESE states for next three days

Latest India News