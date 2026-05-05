Rain, hailstorms hit parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD forecasts more showers | Watch

New Delhi:

Parts of Delhi-NCR received a fresh spell of rain on Tuesday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy hailstorms, bringing down temperatures and extended relief from the ongoing heatwave. Videos and images of the sudden weather change were widely shared online.

Watch the videos here

IMD issues orange alert

The skies had remained overcast through the day, with intermittent cloud cover since morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for several areas, warning of moderate thunderstorms, rainfall, gusty winds, and the possibility of hailstorms.

Alerts were in place for New Delhi, Central Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, Outer North Delhi, North East Delhi, Shahdara and East Delhi, along with parts of South and South West Delhi, for the next few hours as rain and thunderstorms are forecast during the day.

Similar conditions are likely to persist

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said, "The maximum temperature will be significantly below normal as there has been rain across north India. Similar conditions are likely to persist for the next one to two days, with temperatures remaining below normal."

The AQI stood at 69 in the morning hours, indicating a significant improvement in air quality levels in the national capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI of 0–50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor', and 401–500 'severe'.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR to see rain, gusty winds today; here's what IMD says

Also Read: Delhi rains, gusty winds bring much-needed break from heat; IMD issues alerts for thunderstorms