Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD says more yet to come

The residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a wet morning after it poured overnight. Several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall at night, while in other parts, drizzles carried on well in the morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that more showers are expected in the national capital through the day and over the next few days.

The rain was also seen in other parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorm with heavy rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Many places of entire Delhi, Hansi, Narwana, Kaithal, Hissar, Jind, Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Baraut, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Gurugram, Manesar, Rewari, Bhiwari, Narnaul, Meerut, Hapur, Nuh, Palwal, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bulandshahar during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted earlier today.

