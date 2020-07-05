Sunday, July 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD says more yet to come

Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD says more yet to come

The residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a wet morning after it poured overnight. Several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall at night, while in other parts, drizzles carried on well in the morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that more showers are expected in the national capital through the day and over the next few days.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2020 7:34 IST
Rashtrapati Bhawan in the backdrop of Delhi Rains
Image Source : ANI

Rashtrapati Bhawan in the backdrop of Delhi Rains

The residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a wet morning after it poured overnight. Several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall at night, while in other parts, drizzles carried on well in the morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that more showers are expected in the national capital through the day and over the next few days.  

The rain was also seen in other parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. 

"Thunderstorm with heavy rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Many places of entire Delhi, Hansi, Narwana, Kaithal, Hissar, Jind, Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Baraut, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Gurugram, Manesar, Rewari, Bhiwari, Narnaul, Meerut, Hapur, Nuh, Palwal, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bulandshahar during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted earlier today. 

Here are some of the fresh captures of this morning 

India Tv - Delhi rains, view at Vijay Chowk

Image Source : ANI

Delhi rains, view at Vijay Chowk

India Tv - Rains in Delhi
Image Source : ANI

Rains in Delhi

 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X