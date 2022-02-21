16,000 Delhi sanitation workers' jobs to be regularised soon: BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

Ahead of the municipal corporations elections, which are expected to be held in April, the Delhi BJP that rules the civic bodies on Monday announced to regularise the appointments of over 16,000 sanitation workers.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in a joint press conference with mayors of North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporations said the process of regularisation has begun.

"So far, the North corporation has regularised 975 sanitation workers while another 6,646 are to be regularised. The South corporation has regularised 400 sanitation workers and that of another 1,489 workers is in the process. In the East corporation, 5,136 workers have been regularised and another 1,700 will be regularised soon," he said.

The sanitation workers in the three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP have long been demanding that their jobs be regularised.

"The municipal corporations are soon going to give a big gift to the sanitation workers. All three corporations have decided to regularise 16,346 sanitation workers and they will be handed over appointment letters at a function in the coming days," Gupta said.

The sanitation workers play the most important role in keeping Delhi clean and the BJP cares for their interest and welfare, he asserted.

