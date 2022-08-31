Wednesday, August 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi logs 377 new Covid cases today, 2 deaths

Delhi logs 377 new Covid cases today, 2 deaths

Delhi Covid cases: The new cases came out of 14,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2022 21:55 IST
delhi covid cases, covid cases, covid in delhi, covid cases in delhi, delhi covid cases today, covid
Image Source : PTI The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities.

Delhi recorded 377 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and two deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.58 per cent.

The new cases came out of 14,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,617 and the death toll climbed to 26,469, it said.

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities.

Delhi on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths.

The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday, while on Friday, Delhi recorded 620 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 per cent and two fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2012, down from 2,226 the previous day. As many as 1,430 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

Related Stories
India reports 7,591 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 84,931

India reports 7,591 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 84,931

Delhi: 214 new Covid cases today, 4 deaths

Delhi: 214 new Covid cases today, 4 deaths

Delhi logs 382 new Covid cases today, 43% higher than yesterday

Delhi logs 382 new Covid cases today, 43% higher than yesterday

COVID-19: India reports over 7,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 64,667

COVID-19: India reports over 7,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 64,667

Long Covid in children less common than in adults, reveals study

Long Covid in children less common than in adults, reveals study

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 230 are occupied, it said.

There are 189 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave. 

(with PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News