Delhi to Jammu in 6 hours, Katra in 6.5 as new express corridor work begins: Completion time, key features

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that it will now take only 6 hours of road travel to reach Jammu from Delhi as the work on historic Katra-Delhi has started. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "work started on historic Katra-Delhi Express Road corridor, to be completed by 2023. Will reduce travel time from Jammu to Delhi to only 5 to 6 hours. The Union Minister further added that at the same widening of 4-lane to 6-lane of National Highway between Pathankot and Jammu. has also started.

Katra-Jammu-Delhi Express Road | Key Features

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said work has started on the first-of-its-kind Katra (Jammu and Kashmir)-Delhi Express Road Corridor which will be ready by 2023.

The Express Road Corridor will reduce travel time from Katra to Delhi to around six and half hours, and from Jammu to Delhi to just about six hours.

Singh stated that once this express road corridor becomes functional, people will prefer to travel to Delhi by road instead of undertaking journey by train or by Air.

The hallmark of this road corridor is that it will connect the holy cities of Katra and Amritsar, and at the same time offer connectivity for some other major important religious shrines between the two destinations.

After completion of the survey by Feedback Consultants Ltd, the process of acquisition of land is nearly complete and the work on the ground has started.

Estimated to cost over Rs 35,000 crores, the important cities through which this expressway corridor will pass include Jammu and Kathua in J&K, and Jalandhar, Amritsar, Kapurthala and Ludhiana in Punjab.

Simultaneously widening of the National Highway between Pathankot and Jammu is also being undertaken, to upgrade it from 4-lane to 6-lane, which will also prove to be a great boon for the commuters between Jammu, Kathua and Pathankot.

Scheduled to be completed within a timeline of three years, the road corridor will prove to be a path-breaking revolution in promoting industry and investments in the entire region.

It will also pave the way for the growth of economic hubs in cities like Kathua and Jammu.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, had been pursuing this project since 2015 and had for the first time about three and half years ago announced during a programme at Katra that he had submitted a proposal to this effect which had been accepted by the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari but it would take time because of procedural issues.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the liberal Central funding to build a series of landmark new roads and bridges in the region during the last six years.

