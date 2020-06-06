Delhi govt directs hospitals to keep suspected COVID-19 patients in separate wards

Image Source : PTI Delhi govt asks hospitals to keep COVID-19 suspect patients in separate wards

The Delhi government on Saturday rolled out an order asking hospitals to keep COVID-19 suspect patients in a separate ward. "It must be noted that if there are any COVID suspect admissions in the hospital facility, they must be kept in the separate ward and therefore the number of isolation beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients must not be allocated to any suspect patients," the order from the Delhi Government read.

Not only that, the Delhi Health Department on Saturday in a separate order also stated that mild and asymptomatic cases do not need hospitalisation.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has ordered hospitals to discharge all mild and asymptomatic patients of the novel coronavirus with 24 hours of the admission and report them to district surveillance.

These patients are recommended to be kept under home isolation or coronavirus care centres or hospital centres if their places are not suitable for home isolation.

"Any mild or asymptomatic patient has be discharged by the hospital within 24 hours of admission and the concerned District Surveillance Officer (DSO) must be informed about the same," the order read.

