Delhi govt official will be posted at receptions of pvt hospitals, will report on availability of beds

The Delhi government will post an official at the reception of every private hospital who will report on the availability of beds in that hospital and make sure that no patient is turned away. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the action that was taken in light of the recent reports of people facing problems of availability of beds in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that the hospitals are bound to look after those who are coming to them with symptoms of coronavirus, they cannot turn them away.

"We will post a Delhi government official at the reception of all private hospitals. This person will directly report to us about the availability of beds and make sure that if a person comes in with symptoms, he is looked after in a proper manner," Kejriwal said.

"Some hospitals are denying admission to #COVID19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared," he added.

#WATCH Some hospitals are denying admission to #COVID19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/1usHkXJS15 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

The Delhi Chief Minister also said that the App launched by the Delhi government had gotten off to a good start since there has been a significant rise in the number of admitted patients in Delhi over the time the app has been available to the public.

