Delhi govt launches Niraman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan for construction workers

The Delhi government on Sunday launched Niraman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan, under which a mega registration campaign will be held for construction workers from August 24 to September 11. Delhi Employment and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said that the government will set up camps at 70 schools for registration of construction labourers at all the 70 assembly constituencies.

All the 70 MLAs of the national capital, trade unions, and agencies have been given detailed information regarding the registration drive by Kejriwal-government. Carpenters, worker grinders, construction site guards, the people who work in concrete mixers, crane operator, electrician, comp operator, Mason (Raj Mistry), tiles stone fitters, welders, coolies, and others can apply for respective jobs.

However, the labourers can also submit their application online by visiting --- edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in. For the registration, the age limit is between 18-60. Documents like -- certification of work, photo, local ID proof, bank account number and Aadhaar card are required for the registration.

The Physical verification of the workers will also be done immediately at camps set up at 70 schools. For this process, they will not have to visit the Delhi government offices.

After the successful completion of this 15-day registration camp, the Delhi government will analyse the process and decide the future action plan.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai said, "During the COVID pandemic, the Delhi government has provided financial assistance of Rs 5000 to all the registered construction workers for two months."

The government has started the registration process to take the maximum number of labourers in Delhi, onboard, and facilitate them.

