Delhi reports 756 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 30% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A vendor sells face masks

Highlights Delhi on Tuesday reported 756 fresh Covid-19 cases, and five deaths.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,52,662.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 586 fresh cases, and four deaths.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 756 fresh Covid-19 cases, and five deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate on Tuesday was recorded at 1.52 per cent, the data added.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,52,662 and the death toll climbed to 26,081, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 49,792, it said.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 586 fresh cases, and four deaths. On Saturday, it reported 920 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths. It recorded 977 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 12 deaths on Friday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible. Several families in a large number of neighbourhoods had tested positive, but medical experts have said that since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too has been quicker for the community as a whole.

And there has been less chance of more spread of infection as people have been largely home isolated with a very little number of patients needing hospitalisation this time, they said.

Also Read | India logs 27,409 new COVID cases, 347 deaths in last 24 hours; daily positivity rate at 2.23%

Also Read | DCGI recommends granting EUA to Covid vaccine Corbevax, to be used for 12 to 18 age group

Latest India News