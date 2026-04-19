Blessing Muzarabani's manager hits back at PSL ban and trolls: 'Cannot breach contract you never received'

New Delhi:

Blessing Muzarabani's team has hit back on the two-year ban from the Pakistan Super League and the trolling he has been facing on social media for not featuring in the Pakistani tournament. Muzarabani was among the foreign players to leave the PSL for the Indian Premier League 2026 and has been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders this season.

Muzarabani's switch from PSL to IPL was met with harsh criticism on social media, his team confirmed. Muzarabani's team spilt the beans and the timeline on what actually happened, revealing that the Zimbabwe pacer had not received a contract from the PSL.

"We’ve remained quiet publicly over the last six weeks because we did not wish to create or cause any more animosity for the Pakistan Super League/Pakistan Cricket Board than they had already created for themselves," the agency began their statement with. It added that the "voluminous and disgusting nature of criticism" directed at Muzarabani forced them to break the silence.

Muzarabani's team shared exact timeline of PSL and IPL offers

Meanwhile, the cricketer's team shed light on the timeline of when he was offered a playing opportunity from the PSL and the IPL, revealing that the former cricket league had not offered him a contract.

"So that everyone is clear, the timeline below gives an indication of what actually happened. 13 Feb 2026 - WSX/Blessing approached by Islamabad United about a playing opportunity for the 2026 PSL - Deal Agreed, SUBJECT TO obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket. Note: An NOC cannot be obtained without a contract from the PSL. Islamabad United/PSL Announce the signing to the world via social media."

"27 Feb 2026 - Still No Contract Received from PSL/IU. Approach from KKR, Deal Done. Blessing was.... NOT DRAFTED IN THE AUCTION, NOT PROVIDED WITH A CONTRACT OF EMPLOYMENT FROM THE PSL, YOU SIMPLY CANNOT BREACH A CONTRACT YOU HAVE NEVER RECEIVED," the statement further read

Any PSL ban is "incredibly excessive and is not consistent"

His team further stated that the ban is 'incredibly excessive'. "We feel ANY ban on participation in the PSL is incredibly excessive and is not consistent with the punishment given to players who have actually breached a contract in the past. I have never seen a player so publicly admonished and criticised for doing nothing wrong. We urge the PSL to gracefully withdraw the ban and accept this situation for what it is, an administrative error at their end, nothing more. We bare no grudges toward the PSL/Islamabad United," the statement read.