India logs 27,409 new COVID cases, 347 deaths in last 24 hours; daily positivity rate at 2.23%

India on Tuesday reported 27,409 fresh coronavirus infections, while active cases continued to remain below 5 lakh, according to Union health ministry data. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight consecutive days now.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of active cases has declined to 4,23,127, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.23 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease has surged to 4,17,60,458, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 173.42 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

The 347 new fatalities include 117 from Kerala, 25 from Karnataka and 23 from West Bengal.

Of the 5,09,358 deaths reported in the country so far, 1,43,416 were from Maharashtra, 62,377 from Kerala, 39,665 from Karnataka, 37,932 from Tamil Nadu, 26,076 from Delhi, 23,399 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,040 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 117 10 9735 10 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 14726 4203 2283788 4636 14698 1 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 539 90 63233 152 294 4 Assam 3639 207 713444 400 6610 5 5 5 Bihar 1224 51 815574 149 12252 1 1 6 Chandigarh 558 65 89658 95 1153 1 1 7 Chhattisgarh 6394 1515 1126439 2081 14011 5 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 2 11398 2 4 9 Delhi 3416 510 1822414 1092 26076 4 4 10 Goa 2141 192 238287 221 3774 1 1 11 Gujarat 12667 1544 1192841 2570 10822 14 14 12 Haryana 5847 727 957934 1472 10492 6 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 3416 392 273149 771 4083 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4903 563 441368 808 4745 15 Jharkhand 1478 142 426622 298 5315 1 1 16 Karnataka 31249 4482 3857323 6025 39665 25 25 17 Kerala*** 145158 15946 6208837 24757 62377 117 61 178 18 Ladakh 522 15 26787 73 227 1 1 19 Lakshadweep 91 7 11188 5 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 16929 2799 1000025 4555 10697 4 4 21 Maharashtra 40422 9454 7661077 11408 143416 12 12 22 Manipur 2209 60 131637 151 2084 1 1 23 Meghalaya 716 35 90737 59 1563 1 1 24 Mizoram 11878 33 186504 1988 637 1 1 25 Nagaland 434 31 34049 70 752 26 Odisha 9421 1117 1259796 1956 8904 20 20 27 Puducherry 1029 268 162308 319 1958 1 1 28 Punjab 3480 486 734768 769 17610 14 14 29 Rajasthan 18982 2082 1238434 3178 9469 6 6 30 Sikkim 349 64 38169 76 439 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 35951 5748 3364013 7365 37932 17 17 32 Telangana 9908 1773 770047 2387 4107 33 Tripura 151 6 99733 15 919 34 Uttarakhand 7584 70 418531 89 7653 2 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 13945 269 2022056 1501 23399 1 1 36 West Bengal 11626 1017 1978555 1314 21040 23 23 Total# 423127 55755 41760458 82817 509358 286 61 347

