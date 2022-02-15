India logs 27,409 new COVID cases, 347 deaths in last 24 hours; daily positivity rate at 2.23%

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2022 9:22 IST
New Delhi: A COVID-19 infected patient undergoes treatment at a Covid Care Centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village

Highlights

  • Active cases continued to remain below 5 lakh, according to Union health ministry data
  • The number of active cases has declined to 4,23,127
  • The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease has surged to 4,17,60,458

India on Tuesday reported 27,409 fresh coronavirus infections, while active cases continued to remain below 5 lakh, according to Union health ministry data. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight consecutive days now.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of active cases has declined to 4,23,127, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.23 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease has surged to 4,17,60,458, it said. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 173.42 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

The 347 new fatalities include 117 from Kerala, 25 from Karnataka and 23 from West Bengal.

Of the 5,09,358 deaths reported in the country so far, 1,43,416 were from Maharashtra, 62,377 from Kerala, 39,665 from Karnataka, 37,932 from Tamil Nadu, 26,076 from Delhi, 23,399 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,040 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 117 10  9735 10  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 14726 4203  2283788 4636  14698   1
3 Arunachal Pradesh 539 90  63233 152  294      
4 Assam 3639 207  713444 400  6610   5
5 Bihar 1224 51  815574 149  12252   1
6 Chandigarh 558 65  89658 95  1153   1
7 Chhattisgarh 6394 1515  1126439 2081  14011   5
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 11398 4      
9 Delhi 3416 510  1822414 1092  26076   4
10 Goa 2141 192  238287 221  3774   1
11 Gujarat 12667 1544  1192841 2570  10822 14    14
12 Haryana 5847 727  957934 1472  10492   6
13 Himachal Pradesh 3416 392  273149 771  4083      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4903 563  441368 808  4745      
15 Jharkhand 1478 142  426622 298  5315   1
16 Karnataka 31249 4482  3857323 6025  39665 25    25
17 Kerala*** 145158 15946  6208837 24757  62377 117  61 178
18 Ladakh 522 15  26787 73  227   1
19 Lakshadweep 91 11188 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 16929 2799  1000025 4555  10697   4
21 Maharashtra 40422 9454  7661077 11408  143416 12    12
22 Manipur 2209 60  131637 151  2084   1
23 Meghalaya 716 35  90737 59  1563   1
24 Mizoram 11878 33  186504 1988  637   1
25 Nagaland 434 31  34049 70  752      
26 Odisha 9421 1117  1259796 1956  8904 20    20
27 Puducherry 1029 268  162308 319  1958   1
28 Punjab 3480 486  734768 769  17610 14    14
29 Rajasthan 18982 2082  1238434 3178  9469   6
30 Sikkim 349 64  38169 76  439   1
31 Tamil Nadu 35951 5748  3364013 7365  37932 17    17
32 Telangana 9908 1773  770047 2387  4107      
33 Tripura 151 99733 15  919      
34 Uttarakhand 7584 70  418531 89  7653   2
35 Uttar Pradesh 13945 269  2022056 1501  23399   1
36 West Bengal 11626 1017  1978555 1314  21040 23    23
Total# 423127 55755  41760458 82817  509358 286  61 347

