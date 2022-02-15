India logs 27,409 new COVID cases, 347 deaths in last 24 hours; daily positivity rate at 2.23%

Highlights
India on Tuesday reported 27,409 fresh coronavirus infections, while active cases continued to remain below 5 lakh, according to Union health ministry data. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight consecutive days now.
The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The number of active cases has declined to 4,23,127, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.23 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease has surged to 4,17,60,458, it said.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 173.42 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.
The 347 new fatalities include 117 from Kerala, 25 from Karnataka and 23 from West Bengal.
Of the 5,09,358 deaths reported in the country so far, 1,43,416 were from Maharashtra, 62,377 from Kerala, 39,665 from Karnataka, 37,932 from Tamil Nadu, 26,076 from Delhi, 23,399 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,040 from West Bengal.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|117
|10
|9735
|10
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|14726
|4203
|2283788
|4636
|14698
|1
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|539
|90
|63233
|152
|294
|4
|Assam
|3639
|207
|713444
|400
|6610
|5
|5
|5
|Bihar
|1224
|51
|815574
|149
|12252
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|558
|65
|89658
|95
|1153
|1
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6394
|1515
|1126439
|2081
|14011
|5
|5
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|28
|2
|11398
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3416
|510
|1822414
|1092
|26076
|4
|4
|10
|Goa
|2141
|192
|238287
|221
|3774
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|12667
|1544
|1192841
|2570
|10822
|14
|14
|12
|Haryana
|5847
|727
|957934
|1472
|10492
|6
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3416
|392
|273149
|771
|4083
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4903
|563
|441368
|808
|4745
|15
|Jharkhand
|1478
|142
|426622
|298
|5315
|1
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|31249
|4482
|3857323
|6025
|39665
|25
|25
|17
|Kerala***
|145158
|15946
|6208837
|24757
|62377
|117
|61
|178
|18
|Ladakh
|522
|15
|26787
|73
|227
|1
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|91
|7
|11188
|5
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|16929
|2799
|1000025
|4555
|10697
|4
|4
|21
|Maharashtra
|40422
|9454
|7661077
|11408
|143416
|12
|12
|22
|Manipur
|2209
|60
|131637
|151
|2084
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|716
|35
|90737
|59
|1563
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|11878
|33
|186504
|1988
|637
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|434
|31
|34049
|70
|752
|26
|Odisha
|9421
|1117
|1259796
|1956
|8904
|20
|20
|27
|Puducherry
|1029
|268
|162308
|319
|1958
|1
|1
|28
|Punjab
|3480
|486
|734768
|769
|17610
|14
|14
|29
|Rajasthan
|18982
|2082
|1238434
|3178
|9469
|6
|6
|30
|Sikkim
|349
|64
|38169
|76
|439
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|35951
|5748
|3364013
|7365
|37932
|17
|17
|32
|Telangana
|9908
|1773
|770047
|2387
|4107
|33
|Tripura
|151
|6
|99733
|15
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|7584
|70
|418531
|89
|7653
|2
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|13945
|269
|2022056
|1501
|23399
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|11626
|1017
|1978555
|1314
|21040
|23
|23
|Total#
|423127
|55755
|41760458
|82817
|509358
|286
|61
|347
