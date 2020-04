Image Source : FILE Delhi: Fire at garment shop in Shahdara

A fire broke out at a garment shop in northeast Delhi's Shahdara area on Friday, officials said.

No was injured in the incident, they said.

The incident was reported to the police at 6.47 pm following which three fire tenders were sent to the spot, a senior fire official said.

