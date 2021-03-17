Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg conferred 'Eminent Engineering Personality Award'.

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg was on Wednesday conferred with "Eminent Engineering personality Award" by the Institution of Engineers (India) on the occasion of World Engineering Day.

Garg has been instrumental in the framing of policies pertaining to fire and life safety in restaurants, nursing homes, coaching centers, requirement of fire check floors, shifting of electrical meters from the evacuation routes to prevent the loss of lives.

He is also known for the promotion of sports in the fire services to promote the fitness level of the firefighters synchronizing with the vision of PM Modi's 'Fit India Movement'.

Garg is a highly dedicated, positive personality, and famous among the Fire Service fraternity for his high degree of commitment to the task of saving lives.

