Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi: Huge fire breaks out at factory in Bawana area, several fire engines at spot

A massive fire broke out at the factory in Delhi's Bawana area on Thursday morning. Several fire engines rushed at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire in the factory.

Rescue operations are underway.

No causalities have been reported in the incident reported so far.

More details are awaited.

Latest India News