Thursday, July 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi excise dept, under CBI scanner, cancels liquor supply tender suspecting cartelisation

Delhi excise dept, under CBI scanner, cancels liquor supply tender suspecting cartelisation

In May this year licensees of nine of the 32 zones had surrendered their licences over various issues including financial non-viability and problem in opening Vends in non-confirming wards.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Paras Bisht | New Delhi
Updated on: July 28, 2022 10:01 IST
Delhi excise dept, cbi probe, excise dept, CBI scanner, LG VK saxena, kejriwal, aap, delhi govt
Image Source : PTI The Delhi government's Excise Department has cancelled a tender suspecting cartelisation, for the supply of country liquor in the city.

Highlights

  • Delhi's excise department is under scanner with a CBI probe recommended by LG
  • Under the Excise Policy 2021-22, Delhi was divided into 32 zones
  • LG Saxena had recommended CBI probe into alleged violations of rules and procedures

The Delhi government's Excise Department has cancelled a tender suspecting cartelisation, for the supply of country liquor in the city. The city's excise department is under the scanner with a CBI probe recommended by the lieutenant governor. "The department cancelled the tender for the supply of country liquor in 2022-23 after it was found that the bidders were suspectedly pooling their resources to keep the highest bid low.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the officials said about three-four companies that were issued licences for the retail sale of Indian manufactured foreign liquor could shut shop in coming days over several issues, bringing down the number of operational vends in the city to around 400.

Three more companies that were awarded zonal licences for the retail sale of liquor could surrender the licences in next few days, officials said. Under the Excise Policy 2021-22, Delhi was divided into 32 zones with licences issued for retail liquor sale through 849 vends. In May this year licensees of nine of the 32 zones had surrendered their licences over various issues including financial non-viability and problem in opening Vends in non-confirming wards. This had led to decrease in number of shops that had opened from nearly 640 to over 450.

Also Read | Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspects CP-Airport stretch, calls for overhaul

They said the tender referred to above for the supply of country liquor in the city was cancelled in April also after bidders did not show any interest, the officer said. Lt Governor VK Saxena last week recommended a CBI probe into alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in implementation of the Excise policy 2021-22. He has also directed the Chief Secretary to submit a report on allegations of cartelisation in tendering of licences for retail sale of liquor.

Related Stories
Delhi: Licensed venues won't need separate permit to serve liquor at weddings, parties

Delhi: Licensed venues won't need separate permit to serve liquor at weddings, parties

It has become fashion to bash farmers, SC slams Delhi govt on air pollution

It has become fashion to bash farmers, SC slams Delhi govt on air pollution

Call emergency meet to deal pollution, SC to Centre, slams Delhi govt for bashing farmers

Call emergency meet to deal pollution, SC to Centre, slams Delhi govt for bashing farmers

Delhi govt declares public holiday on Ravidas Jayanti tomorrow

Delhi govt declares public holiday on Ravidas Jayanti tomorrow

In video, Delhi govt school girl says teachers asked her to remove hijab

In video, Delhi govt school girl says teachers asked her to remove hijab

BJP launches 'referendum' across Delhi against AAP govt's new excise policy

BJP launches 'referendum' across Delhi against AAP govt's new excise policy

Delhi govt to extend free ration scheme till September 30, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi govt to extend free ration scheme till September 30, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi govt to bear 50% cost to train women as commercial drivers

Delhi govt to bear 50% cost to train women as commercial drivers

Also Read | Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News