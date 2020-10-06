Tuesday, October 06, 2020
     
  Delhi: Fire erupts at warehouse in Dwarka area; no casualties

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the details, the blaze was reported from the Dwarka area, in harthal village of Sector-26. 

New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2020 8:02 IST
Image Source : ANI

Fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's Dwarka

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the details, the blaze was reported from Dwarka area, in harthal village of Sector-26. At least 13 fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued. 

Commenting on the incident, MK Chattopadhyay, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service said, "The cause behind the fire is not known. 13 fire tenders are on the spot. The fire is under control. No casualty has been reported."

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed fire fighting operations at the warehouse.

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties due to the incident.

