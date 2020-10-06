Delhi: Fire erupts at warehouse in Dwarka area; no casualties

Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's Dwarka

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the details, the blaze was reported from Dwarka area, in harthal village of Sector-26. At least 13 fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

Commenting on the incident, MK Chattopadhyay, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service said, "The cause behind the fire is not known. 13 fire tenders are on the spot. The fire is under control. No casualty has been reported."

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed fire fighting operations at the warehouse.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Bharthal village of Sector-26, Dwarka. "The cause behind the fire is not known. 13 fire tenders are on the spot. The fire is under control. No casualty has been reported," says MK Chattopadhyay, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service. pic.twitter.com/ti3l1a0g8A — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties due to the incident.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage