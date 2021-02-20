Dense fog shrouds Delhi; AQI remains 'very poor'

Image Source : ANI Dense fog shrouds Delhi

Delhi woke up to "dense to very dense fog" on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 10.4 degrees Celsius, as per the Meteorological department. The air quality of the national capital remained in the "very poor" category with Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 309 and likely to improve on Sunday (tomorrow), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The visibility at Palam was reported at 0 metres and Safdarjung had visibility of 100 metres. The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a "very dense" fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In the case of "dense" fog, the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.

The local MeT office said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the Very Poor category as forecasted. Surface winds are low and forecasted to improve. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Delhi region from February 21. A marginal improvement in ventilation and lower end of Very poor AQI is forecasted for tomorrow. AQI is likely to improve Very Poor to Poor on February 21 and further improve to Poor on February 22," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 280 in the 'poor' category while PM at 131 in the 'very poor' category today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 13 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today.

The maximum temperature would be around 28-degree Celcius whereas the minimum would be 10 degrees Celcius respectively, the regional weather department said yesterday.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Air pollution killed 54,000 people in Delhi in 2020: Study

Latest India News