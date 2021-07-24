Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Delhi records zero deaths, second time since onset of 2nd wave

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Saturday. The national capital saw 66 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,041.

This is the second time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day. On July 18 too, no death was recorded, while the city had registered 51 cases.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent. The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Friday, the city had registered 58 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent.

As many as 52 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.09 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 76,308 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,844 in the national capital, including 14,10,216 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 587, of which 159 are in home isolation.

