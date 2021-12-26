Sunday, December 26, 2021
     
Delhi logs 290 fresh Covid cases, 16% more than previous day

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Published on: December 26, 2021 19:34 IST
The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, and one death, according to a health bulletin released by the health department. On Saturday, the national capital reported 249 new cases of coronavirus. 

The national capital's total caseload on Sunday has risen to 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

Along with the fatality reported on Sunday, Delhi witnessed seven deaths due to Covid-19 in the month of December. 

