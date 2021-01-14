COVID-19 vaccination at 81 locations in Delhi for 4 days every week, says Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : ANI COVID-19 vaccination at 81 locations in Delhi for 4 days a week, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted at 81 centre across the national capital on January 16. He added that the number of centres will be increased to 175 in a few days andthen to 1,000 centres across Delhi.

"Vaccination will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days and then to 1000 centres across Delhi," said Kejriwal.

As many as 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations per day as per the guidelines released by the Centre, Arvind Kejriwal announced while addressing a virtual press conference. Vaccination will be done on four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday, he added.

"So far, we have received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. Each person will be administered two doses and the Centre provides 10 per cent extra vaccine, taking damage into account. So the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers," Kejriwal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has completed all preparations for rollout of the Coronavirus vaccine from January 16, with over 8000 health workers to be vaccinated on every scheduled day in the city.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also held a review meeting on Thursday with officials from the health department, heads of hospitals and all-district officials to review preparations under the Delhi government's government''s COVID vaccination rollout plan.

Yesterday Kejriwal had announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi if the Centre fails to do so.

"I request everyone to not spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccine. I had appealed to the Central govt that Covid-19 vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If the Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi," Kejriwal told media during his visit to meet the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta who died due to Covid-19.

