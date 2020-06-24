Delhi issues revised COVID-19 response plan. Check complete coronavirus guidelines by DGHS

Image Source : PTI Delhi issues revised COVID-19 response plan

In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in Delhi, the government has come up with a revised COVID-19 response plan. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its largest single-day spike of coronavirus cases so far, as more that 3,900 people had tested positive. Tuesday’s spike took the tally in the city to 66,602, with more than 40 per cent of these cases coming in just the last 10 days. The number of deaths touched 2,301, with 68 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

According to the Delhi govt's response plan, the new COVID-19 response plan suggests the coronavirus positive patients or cluster cases in highly dense areas will be sent to the COVID care centres, as per the MoHFW guidelines. (Find link for detailed revised Delhi COVID-19 response plan below).

Here are the other guidelines laid by the Delhi government

The containment zone strategy will be reviewed and revamped. Active case search in containment zones and vigourous contact tracing of COVID-19 positive patients will be undertaken to analyze the reasons for clustering

Active case search will be done in containment zones

Testing of suspects will be augmented by the universal application of Rapid Antigen Test

The containment zones will be redefined in line with the guidelines of NCDC

Every house in the national capital will be screened by July 6. Furthermore, all houses in containment zones will be screened by June 30. Delhi, as of now, has 261 containment zones

Existing containment zoning plan will be assessed a revised zoning plan with adequate buffer zones will be developed

Teams will be deployed for daily case search, testing and isolation

Police to monitor physical distancing measures and gathering of people, especially in containment zones

